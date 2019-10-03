What To Do This Weekend
Our city is blooming with another great attraction. The grand opening of Louisville’s Botanical Gardens will be happening on October 4 from 9-10am. Be there for the ribbon cutting and continue the celebration at their Beer and Music in the Gardens event.
Last month, we published an article about how this band is bringing a new energy to our music scene, but now you can see for yourself. Mama Said String Band will be playing at the Mellwood Tavern on Sunday at 3pm. Come support local music and listen to a group of musicians who are breaking stereotypes, mixing genres, and finding their own sound.
If you are a plane enthusiast, time will fly by when you attend the Bowman Aviation Festival at The Bowman Field Terminal Building October 5 and 6. You will see vintage military and civilian planes, historic military exhibits, and be able to take a plane ride. Meet the Ninety-Niners, an international group of women pilots and participate in the festival’s 5K on the Runway. Other highlights include a kids zone and acrobatic flyers.
Take a stroll through Old Louisville and find a nice piece of artwork for you or a friend at the St. James Court Art Show. The nationally recognized event features art and handmade goods from over 700 artists around the country.
Halloween has come early for the residents of the Highlands as they kick off their annual Halloween Parade and Festival this weekend. It will be a treat for your kids eyes as they see Halloween themed cars and floats traveling down Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. Contests, a family fun zone, and the boos zone are among some of the fun things you can see and do at the festival.
P.S. Here's another place you can go this weekend for good food and boba.
