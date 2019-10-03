What To Do This Weekend

Halloween has come early for the residents of the Highlands as they kick off their annual Halloween Parade and Festival this weekend. It will be a treat for your kids eyes as they see Halloween themed cars and floats traveling down Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. Contests, a family fun zone, and the boos zone are among some of the fun things you can see and do at the festival.

