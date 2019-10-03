Three Healthy Habits for Kids’ Teeth

“Hygiene is only 50 percent of it. You have to manage your child’s diet.” Jenna says the acidity level inside our mouths must stay neutral for teeth to remain healthy. And while drinking milk is fine, Jenna says parents should not allow their children to sip on it all day — especially chocolate milk because it contains added sugars.

“We don’t want kids to snack or graze all day, because food will stick to the teeth, which lowers the pH in the oral cavity. The same would apply to drinking any liquid with added sugar.