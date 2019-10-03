Three Healthy Habits for Kids’ Teeth

Oct 3, 2019 | Sponsored

Keeping your children’s teeth strong and healthy is easy, if you are taking the right steps to prevent cavities. Jenna Schulten, DMD and owner of Dupont Pediatric Dentistry, shares three ways for ensuring that you don’t increase your child’s chances of developing cavities and other dental health problems in the future.

