Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Measure for Measure by William Shakespeare

Actors Theatre of Louisville

In the streets of rowdy Vienna, good times are under siege as Lord Angelo cracks down on vice in the Duke’s absence. When her brother is turned into a scapegoat, Isabella discovers that Angelo’s mercy can be bought — but what will she do if the price is too high? Imaginative ensemble Fiasco Theater brings music and passion for language and comic storytelling to one of Shakespeare’s most provocative plays.

WHEN: October 9-27, various performances



WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Pamela Brown Auditorium

TICKETS: $30 and up. For groups of 10 or more call 502.585.1210.

CONTACT: Box office in person, or call 502.584.1205, or here.

Audience Advisory: Discussion of violence and sexual assault.

Age Recommendations: 12+ To learn more about this audience advisory, please call the Box Office.