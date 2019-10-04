Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
The Sunset Limited by Cormac McCarthy
Novelist/screenwriter/playwright Cormac McCarthy’s The Sunset Limited, begins soon after an African-American ex-convict named Black has stopped a Caucasian professor, White, from throwing himself in front of a subway train. Black takes White (who wasn’t looking for salvation), back to his apartment, where he starts singing the praises of the Bible. White, an atheist, says the afterlife is just a pack of lies, and life is a futile joke. The only thing to do about it, he argues, is to commit suicide. What transpires next between the two men is a debate about truth, fiction, and belief.
WHEN: October 4-20, various performances
WHERE: The Henry Clay Building, 604 S. 3rd St.
TICKETS: $10-$22
CONTACT: 502.585.5306 or here.
Measure for Measure by William Shakespeare
In the streets of rowdy Vienna, good times are under siege as Lord Angelo cracks down on vice in the Duke’s absence. When her brother is turned into a scapegoat, Isabella discovers that Angelo’s mercy can be bought — but what will she do if the price is too high? Imaginative ensemble Fiasco Theater brings music and passion for language and comic storytelling to one of Shakespeare’s most provocative plays.
WHEN: October 9-27, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Pamela Brown Auditorium
TICKETS: $30 and up. For groups of 10 or more call 502.585.1210.
CONTACT: Box office in person, or call 502.584.1205, or here.
Audience Advisory: Discussion of violence and sexual assault.
Age Recommendations: 12+ To learn more about this audience advisory, please call the Box Office.
Vince Gill
Twenty-one time Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Vince Gill has worked in the industry for more than 40 years, and is one of the most successful musicians and guitarists of his time. In 1990, Gill achieved his big breakthrough with When I Call Your Name, which won the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award in ‘91. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors —, including Song of the Year four times — making Gill (who, in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame) the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history.
In the Arts Insider’s opinion, Gill possesses one of the most beautiful high, pure tenor voices and unerring sense of harmony that she has ever heard in concert. I was reduced to tears more than once during his ballads, most notably, during Brian Wilson’s breathtakingly beautiful The Warmth of the Sun, which Gill performed a few years ago during a televised tribute to Wilson’s music.
And the heady list of female artists, who’ve already reached out to work with Gill as a duet partner include Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Barbra Streisand.
WHEN: October 24 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $39.50-$225
CONTACT: Get your tickets from the box office or go here. For premium seats, lounge access contact PalacePremiumSeating@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.
P.S. Read about a special gift to our community benefiting musicians.
