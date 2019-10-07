The Biggest Career Mistake to Avoid

Melissa Fraser is a CPA, executive coach, and entrepreneur, who owns her own company, Breakout Business. She not only helps guide other women but has had to take her own advice as a professional and mother of four children.

She says one of the biggest mistakes people make is expecting a company to give them a career path rather than the individual making their long-term goals, stating them plainly to the employer, and asking how to get there. “Goals point our behaviors and habits in a good direction. Once you achieve goals, they’re over; it’s really about the journey, but if the journey doesn’t have any direction, you can go all over the place,” Melissa says.