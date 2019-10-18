Speaking Out and Looking Good

After earning her MBA from the University of Louisville Entrepreneur Program in 2012, she started Crescendo Strategies. “I had all the tools to go out on my own,” she says. “It took me a year to figure out what type of profession I wanted.”

Cara, 38, does about 40 speaking engagements a year around the country. She has a staff of six employees, and is looking to hire two more. They all work out of their homes in various states, including Montana, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, and Indiana, she says. Her company handles up to 100 engagements a year, providing keynote speakers and hands-on training workshops for corporations and associations such as UPS, Humana, Vistage, Cintas, Berkshire Hathaway, the American Health Care Association, and the National Precast Concrete Association.

After she got started, Cara says, “Everyone was asking me about millennials,” ” a generation that tends to change jobs often.

“In 2015, we expanded our brand and programming to include reducing unnecessary turnover,” she says. “We saw that coming out of the recession, businesses were finding it harder and harder to keep talent. The generational differences in the workforce were a piece of that puzzle.

“The employer and employee relationship has changed in the last 20 years,” Cara says. “With technology, mass layoffs, credit cards, drive-thrus. All of these new conveniences and access to information and opportunities have created a new employer and employee relationship. Millennials have no connection to pensions. The previous generations were offered a pension relationship by their employers: ‘Work for me for life and the company will take care of you for life.’ Millennials weren’t given that opportunity. We must look out for ourselves. Companies look out for themselves and their bottom line, so employees have to look out for themselves and their bottom lines. The relationship has to be mutually beneficial.