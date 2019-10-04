Give Your Business a Boost

Brittney Ridge and Hayley Smith: Bluegrass Bunkhouse

Brittney and Hayley, co-founders of Bluegrass Bunkhouse – Louisville’s premier modern hostel and solution to the demands and desires of socially-conscious young professionals and travelers – work with the local community to provide visitors with an inclusive and immersive opportunity to maximize their Louisville experience. Both women found their interest in hostels through individual international experiences and wanted to incorporate and share their interests with the city of Louisville.