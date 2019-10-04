Give Your Business a Boost
Wild, a Louisville-based micro-accelerator and startup business, is currently in its second season of helping female entrepreneurs gain momentum for their companies. Meet the six women selected to participate in this year’s Wild Accelerator program.
Brittney Ridge and Hayley Smith: Bluegrass Bunkhouse
Brittney and Hayley, co-founders of Bluegrass Bunkhouse – Louisville’s premier modern hostel and solution to the demands and desires of socially-conscious young professionals and travelers – work with the local community to provide visitors with an inclusive and immersive opportunity to maximize their Louisville experience. Both women found their interest in hostels through individual international experiences and wanted to incorporate and share their interests with the city of Louisville.
Angela Demaree: Pinpoint Pharma
Dr. Angela Demaree, DVM, co-founder and COO of Pinpoint Pharma is working to create the future of pharmacy. Pinpoint Pharma is a healthcare compny dedicated to delivering customized medicine for pets on demand. To ensure the quality of the medicine, Angela uses a state-of-the-art, high-speed, high-precision, substrate-agnostic printing system that verifies dosing in real-time.
Jessica Bledsoe: EventFuel
Co-founder and CEO, Jessica Bledsoe runs the ins and outs of her web-based application, EventFuel, which seeks to revolutionize the way you manage events by turning your Google Calendar into a personalized database. Jessica is also a co-founder of the local technology company, RCN Technologies.
September Morgan: Bluegrass Baby Co.
Founded in 2017, Bluegrass Baby Co. has helped new and expecting parents feel more confident and less overwhelmed with all that comes with welcoming a new baby through postpartum support, newborn care, and pediatric sleep coaching services. September and her team of parenting and baby experts believe that providing parents the support they need can change the world.
Sarah Gardiner: Nanny Goat Bookstore
Nanny Goat is an independent bookstore specializing in new, used, and local works. With the launch of the new publishing house, Sarah hopes to give voice to underrepresented writers while growing her bookstore into a literary hub for Louisville.
Amanda Dougherty: The New Blak
Amanda is the founder and creative director of The New Blak, a sustainable and ethical clothing brand that empowers women through their wardrobes. All of the clothing is designed, cut, and sewn in the design studio and each piece is made and approved by women.
0 Comments