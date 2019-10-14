She’s Blooming Up Your Neighborhood
After spotting a social media post about a flower-filled Volkswagon bus just minutes away from arriving outside the Blue Dog Bakery, this writer grabbed her notepad before dashing out of her home and up the street to check out this traveling floral business in person. The vivacious 31-year-old Lauren Stanfield interacts with her customers to sell her carefully curated blooms from her restored vintage canvas-topped Volkswagon bus under the business name Fleur and Frond.
Competition is nothing new to Lauren, who was raised on a Quarter Horse farm and competed all over the United States. “After many years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, I’m honored to say I am a two-time World Champion. This high achiever graduated as valedictorian in high school and then earned a business degree at the University of Cincinnati.
The Today’s Woman Arts Insider had a question-answer session with this new entrepreneur.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I actually grew up in Cincinnati and moved here initially in 2016 for my husband Nate’s construction sales career, though we are both proud to call Louisville home. The city is filled with southern hospitality that you can’t find any place else.
Q: Is this your first business?
A: I have always dreamed about owning my own business, as I grew up with parents who owned a small business. The entrepreneurial work ethic was a lifestyle that I grew up learning from my family.
The business plan for Fleur & Frond started many years ago with the desire to follow my dreams. I am the sole owner of Fleur & Frond and run the daily operations of the business.
Q: Did you grow up with parents who worked in the floral or garden industry?
A: No, my parents were never in the floral business, but growing up on a farm, we would have a large garden with flowers and vegetables. Ever since I was a little girl, working with flowers has been a passion of mine.
Q: When did the business open, and what were you doing just before?
A: The grand opening of Fleur & Frond was on June 2, 2019. The company has been in stages of development for many years. It took quite a bit of time to find the perfect truck. Furthermore, I spent countless hours working to perfect all the fine details that create the special experience for our customers. (Lauren explained that the search for her perfect Volkswagon bus took several years. She found this one in California, and did the entire deal online.)
Prior to Fleur & Frond, I worked in the investment industry as a financial advisor and retirement specialist, holding many licenses and certifications. In my free time, I would work with flowers/greenery designing unusual arrangements.
Q: What’s behind the idea of it being from a truck version of a kiosk?
A: With the truck, I am able to move around the city to reach those that share the same love and passion for flowers. I am inspired to share my love for flowers in a special fashion to the community. The more unique flowers and greenery can create one-of-a-kind arrangements that express the creativity and love behind them. As Fleur & Frond grows, we will be creating additional services that incorporate the flower truck with our love for gorgeous blooms.
Q: What skills do you possess that you believe will help your business grow?
A: If you ask those that know me, I am a passionate and determined individual who follows my heart and has faith. I do believe the creativity and the experience Fleur & Frond provides with the truck along with all the fine details are noticed and valued by customers. In addition, I hope all the hard work, dedication, persistence, and always trying to go above and beyond for my customers will help Fleur & Frond flourish. Lastly, I have the love and support from my husband, family, and friends that I could not live without.
Q: How many hours a day, and how many days a week are you at this?
A: With the business still being new, I work seven days a week. Most days I put in a 12-hour day, but it is not uncommon on certain days to work upwards of 16 hours. I try to have one admin day to re-group, work on business items, reach out to upcoming events, work on new features of Fleur & Frond, etc. The rest of the week, I strive to have the truck out in the city to provide the flowers and the experience to those we love.
