She’s Blooming Up Your Neighborhood

After spotting a social media post about a flower-filled Volkswagon bus just minutes away from arriving outside the Blue Dog Bakery, this writer grabbed her notepad before dashing out of her home and up the street to check out this traveling floral business in person. The vivacious 31-year-old Lauren Stanfield interacts with her customers to sell her carefully curated blooms from her restored vintage canvas-topped Volkswagon bus under the business name Fleur and Frond.

Competition is nothing new to Lauren, who was raised on a Quarter Horse farm and competed all over the United States. “After many years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, I’m honored to say I am a two-time World Champion. This high achiever graduated as valedictorian in high school and then earned a business degree at the University of Cincinnati.

The Today’s Woman Arts Insider had a question-answer session with this new entrepreneur.

Q: Where are you from?

A: I actually grew up in Cincinnati and moved here initially in 2016 for my husband Nate’s construction sales career, though we are both proud to call Louisville home. The city is filled with southern hospitality that you can’t find any place else.

Q: Is this your first business?

A: I have always dreamed about owning my own business, as I grew up with parents who owned a small business. The entrepreneurial work ethic was a lifestyle that I grew up learning from my family.

The business plan for Fleur & Frond started many years ago with the desire to follow my dreams. I am the sole owner of Fleur & Frond and run the daily operations of the business.