Nature is All She Needs

When Joy Fitgerald, 72, agreed to meet me at a lavish Simpsonville farmhouse, complete with a motorized iron gate, circular driveway, outdoor pool and kitchen, firepits, a pristine pond, and a bucolic horse barn, she immediately shooed away the fanfare. “This is not my house,” she said before shaking my hand. “[My house] is beyond simplicity.”

Joy’s idea of living beautifully doesn’t center on mixing textiles, lighting, or bringing the outdoors in. In fact, her idea of Living Beautifully doesn’t much involve a physical structure at all. Instead, Joy believes in stepping out into nature. The earthly structure of a home, after all, pales in comparison to the awe of nature.

Needless to say it was difficult to narrow down a spot for our late July interview because, as she says, “My little cabin is just where I sleep at night, not much else. My most frequent abode is an old tack horse barn.” Joy, clad in Wrangler jeans and a denim vest, a scarf fastened like a bolo-tie around her neck, says she feels most at home when her cowboy boots are walking along a creek bed at one of the Jefferson County’s parks or deep inside the tree canopy of the forest where the healing effects of nature abound. To Joy, “the soil is the soul.” It is where we connect with our true selves and where we can renew our passion for life.