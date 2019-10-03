Here’s Another Place to be This Weekend
Debe Hennessy, Soon to be Clothed in Summer Green
Ivy Tech Harrison Arts Gallery: Stories Untold: An Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show
Dates: October 3 – November 8, 2019
Events: Opening October 3, 5:30-7:30pm
Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm
Location: 8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246.3301.4286
Ashley Johnson, Make Yourself Safe
Lisa Mercer, Antelope Canyon
Bellarmine McGrath Gallery: Mark Yourself Safe
Dates: October 11-November 8, 2019
Events: Opening Reception October 11, 5–7pm
Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm, Sat: 12-4pm (campus hours)
Location: 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Phone: (502) 272.7988 or (502) 272.7384
Jefferson Community Technical College Krantz Gallery: Photography by Lisa Mercer & Leslie Mosher
Dates: September 20 – November 10, 2019
Events: Opening Reception September 26, 4–6pm
Hours: Monday – Friday 8am-9:00pm
Location: 110 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, Kentucky
Phone: 502.213.2388
Zanele Muholi, Massa and Minah
21C Museum Hotel: Labor&Materials Show
Dates: March 2019 – February 29, 2020
Events: 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Opening Celebration: September 20, 8–11pm,
Guided Art Tours: 5– 6pm September 20, 25, and 27; October 2, 4, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30; November 1,6, and 8
Art + Lunch Photography Tour: October 8, 11:30-12:30 pm
Hours: 24 hours, everyday
Location: 700 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202
Phone: (502) 217.6300
Kevin Rose Schultz, The Edwardian
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: Kent Mansion Gallery
Dates: September 20 – October 31, 2019
Events: Opening Reception – October 4, 5:30 – 9pm and Trolley Hop October 4
Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9am – 1pm
Location: 1015 E. Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150
Phone: (812) 944.0413
Tatiana Rathke, Self Portrait
KImara Wilhite, Untitled
Brick Street Art Studios: David Becker and Kimara Show
Dates: September 20 – October 31, 2019
Events: October 4 – Trolly Hop 5:30–9pm
Location: 428 E. 6th Street, New Albany, IN 47150
Phone: (502) 386.5481
Isabelle LaRocca, Suspiro
Galleries at Georgetown College: State of Photography
Dates: October 2 – November 2, 2019
Events: Opening Reception/Panel Discussion October 3, 6– 8pm
Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 12– 4:30pm, or by appointment
Location: 400 E. College Street, Georgetown, KY 40324
Phone: (502) 863.8399
