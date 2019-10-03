Here’s Another Place to be This Weekend

Oct 3, 2019 | Community, This Weekend

Debe Hennessy, Soon to be Clothed in Summer Green

Find work by many area photographers during the Louisville Photo Biennial, through November 10.

Ivy Tech Harrison Arts Gallery: Stories Untold: An Ivy Tech Fine Art Photography Student Show

Dates: October 3 – November 8, 2019

Events: Opening October 3, 5:30-7:30pm

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Location: 8204 Hwy 311 Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246.3301.4286

Ashley Johnson, Make Yourself Safe

Lisa Mercer, Antelope Canyon

Bellarmine McGrath Gallery: Mark Yourself Safe

Dates: October 11-November 8, 2019

Events:  Opening Reception October 11, 5–7pm

Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm, Sat: 12-4pm (campus hours)

Location: 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Phone: (502) 272.7988 or (502) 272.7384

Jefferson Community Technical College Krantz Gallery: Photography by Lisa Mercer & Leslie Mosher

Dates: September 20 – November 10, 2019

Events: Opening Reception September 26, 4–6pm

Hours: Monday – Friday 8am-9:00pm

Location: 110 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, Kentucky

Phone: 502.213.2388

Zanele Muholi, Massa and Minah

21C Museum Hotel: Labor&Materials Show

Dates: March 2019 – February 29, 2020

Events2019 Louisville Photo Biennial Opening Celebration: September 20, 8–11pm,
Guided Art Tours: 5– 6pm September 20, 25, and 27; October 2, 4, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30; November 1,6, and 8
Art + Lunch Photography Tour: October 8, 11:30-12:30 pm

Hours: 24 hours, everyday

Location: 700 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Phone: (502) 217.6300

Kevin Rose Schultz, The Edwardian

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: Kent Mansion Gallery

Dates: September 20 – October 31, 2019

EventsOpening Reception – October 4, 5:30 – 9pm and Trolley Hop October 4

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9am – 1pm

Location: 1015 E. Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Phone: (812) 944.0413

Tatiana Rathke, Self Portrait

KImara Wilhite, Untitled

Brick Street Art Studios: David Becker and Kimara Show

Dates: September 20 – October 31, 2019

EventsOctober 4 – Trolly Hop 5:30–9pm

Location: 428 E. 6th Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Phone: (502) 386.5481

Isabelle LaRocca, Suspiro

Galleries at Georgetown College: State of Photography 

Dates: October 2 – November 2, 2019

EventsOpening Reception/Panel Discussion October 3, 6– 8pm

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 12– 4:30pm, or by appointment

Location: 400 E. College Street, Georgetown, KY  40324

Phone: (502) 863.8399

P.S. Check out what this local art community is creating in our city. 

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *