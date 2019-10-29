Her Current Obsessions: She Knows Events, Music, and Where to Get that Special Cocktail
What better way to get to know Today’s Woman than through her Current Obsessions? This month we meet a woman who is obsessed with music, dinner parties, and two special palm trees.
Tyra Twist Amrein started out as a boutique event stylist with her company Twisted Events. That role morphed into becoming a booking agent for musicians, which she says is a combination of both enterprises. She now calls her company Twisted Entertainment. “I can help choose the theme, create the vibe, and translate your style into a moment in your life. Any special moment you want to create but don’t know how, I can translate for you. I make the improbable real. Since most events require music, I became involved more and more with the music scene in Louisville. About a year ago, it just made sense to start representing, promoting, and booking events for local and regional musicians.” Her dream job? “To have been Prince’s tour manager in 1983.”
Her current obsessions:
Music and musicians
In high school I was in a punk rock band called Happy Cadavers. I was 16 years old. I had a mohawk. I would steal my stepmom’s red leather pants, sneak out of the house, and go perform with the band. I would sneak back in the house and go to school the next day. Music has long been a part of my life. Through my Twisted Events business I met and became friends with a lot of musicians. I became a booker of musicians without really being a booker. Until now. I have a roster of about 30 clients. I eat, live, and breathe music, musicians, and bands. I continue to support and cultivate musicians year-round.
Hemp Extract Infused Face Mask
My husband Jeff is a serial entrepreneur. His latest business, Extract Wellness, sells CBD oil products. I am his guinea pig for some of the products. The latest one is the Hemp Extract Infused Face Mask. I leave it on for half an hour and it’s like a mini facelift. It takes away any puffiness or inflammation or hormonal acne. It also moisturizes and shrinks pores. It’s so soothing.
Younique Moodstruck Epic 4D Mascara
I don’t really wear much makeup — maybe a little powder and mascara. I have tried every mascara from Chanel to Maybelline. This Younique mascara is the most amazing product. It makes me look like I’m wearing false eyelashes. It’s crazy how much I love this.
My backyard wonderland
I don’t put a lot of stock and value in things, but I do put value in creating moments. I surround myself with things that create joyful moments, and my backyard is one of them. I designed it to feel like a high-end resort. It’s an oasis where I hold private social events. I have two windmill palm trees that give me so much joy. The pool has a slide, and the area is shared with copper sculptures — a turtle, frog, heron, and flamingos.
Themed dinner parties
Four times a year I hold themed dinner parties for five couples. I fix and serve a five-course meal that includes wine pairings. I also prepare a signature cocktail.
Bistro Blush cocktail
I love finding a well-made cocktail. Just like in cooking, a great bartender can create a balance between sweet and bitter. My favorite cocktail is the Bistro Blush at Anoosh Bistro. It’s a combination of Hangar One Rose Vodka, lemon juice, pomegranate liqueur, St. Germain liqueur, and Aperol. The bartender shakes it with ice, pours in a martini glass, and floats a single rose petal on top. It smells and tastes so posh. It’s like a little present.
Mojo Thunder
This is my big find. Mojo Thunder is an indie rock band out of Lexington. Believe me, they are going to be the next big band out of Kentucky. The lead singer Sean Sullivan graduated from Youth Performing Arts School. Sean knows the value of a performance, and the members are performers and outstanding musicians. They are like lightning in a bottle right now.
