Her Current Obsessions: She Knows Events, Music, and Where to Get that Special Cocktail

Tyra Twist Amrein started out as a boutique event stylist with her company Twisted Events. That role morphed into becoming a booking agent for musicians, which she says is a combination of both enterprises. She now calls her company Twisted Entertainment. “I can help choose the theme, create the vibe, and translate your style into a moment in your life. Any special moment you want to create but don’t know how, I can translate for you. I make the improbable real. Since most events require music, I became involved more and more with the music scene in Louisville. About a year ago, it just made sense to start representing, promoting, and booking events for local and regional musicians.” Her dream job? “To have been Prince’s tour manager in 1983.”

Her current obsessions:

Music and musicians

In high school I was in a punk rock band called Happy Cadavers. I was 16 years old. I had a mohawk. I would steal my stepmom’s red leather pants, sneak out of the house, and go perform with the band. I would sneak back in the house and go to school the next day. Music has long been a part of my life. Through my Twisted Events business I met and became friends with a lot of musicians. I became a booker of musicians without really being a booker. Until now. I have a roster of about 30 clients. I eat, live, and breathe music, musicians, and bands. I continue to support and cultivate musicians year-round.