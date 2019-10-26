Fond of Louisville: Fall Baking
Perfect Pumpkin Muffins
This recipe is festive, easy, reliable, and impossibly delicious. Best of all, there’s very little fat — the moisture comes from unsweetened applesauce — so it’s not as sinful as it seems. This is a recipe you’ll want to hang onto forever.
Ingredients:
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 small (15 oz.) can pumpkin
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground/grated nutmeg
1 1/2 cups semisweet (dark) chocolate chips, a few pushed aside to sprinkle over the top
Heat your oven to 350 degrees.
Instructions:
1. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, applesauce, pumpkin, vegetable oil, and vanilla.
2. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk just until combined. Do not over mix.
3. Gently fold in the chocolate chips, then layer paper cups into a muffin tin, scoop the batter into each cup, top with a few chocolate chips, and bake at 350 for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean of batter (it will be chocolatey).
4. Remove the muffins to a cooling rack and allow to rest for a few minutes before enjoying. Fantastic warm or room temperature, especially with a steaming cup of cinnamon tea.
VARIATIONS: If you don’t like chocolate with pumpkin, you can skip the chocolate completely and simply make pumpkin bread. Even better, you could stir in 1 1/2 cups of whatever you like. For example: 1 cup cinnamon chips and 1/2 cup pecans. It’s a fun and easy recipe — enjoy playing with it!
Chocolate Dream Cookies
Anyone who’s met me is aware of my love for chocolate. I have a deep, dark obsession with it that’s genuinely insatiable. I eat chocolate every day, so you can trust me when I say that these delicious cookies are a chocoholic’s dream. The result of comparing recipes from some of the world’s most trusted culinary experts and doing a little experimenting in my tiny kitchen, they are chewy, rich, and not too sweet. Absolute perfection. Best of all, you can get into the spirit of Halloween by cutting out bats or cauldrons instead of circles!
Ingredients:
2 sticks (8 oz.) unsalted butter, softened
1.5 cups packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. salt
2/3 cup Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. baking powder
3 cups all-purpose flour
Instructions:
Heat your oven to 350 degrees.
1. Cream the butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth, then mix in the eggs.
2. Add the cocoa powder and baking powder.
3. Incorporate the flour gradually (cup by cup), scraping down the sides of the bowl between additions.
4. Flour a large surface (counter or table) and scrape the dough out onto it. Sprinkle some extra flour over the dough, then use a rolling pin to roll it out to an even thickness. Use cookie cutters to punch out shapes and gently transfer them to a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.
5. Bake for up to 15 minutes based on the thickness of your cookies. You’ll know they’re done when they have a matte finish (no longer glossy or wet looking).
6. Allow to cool before eating. I hear your impatience, but they really do taste better when they’re not hot. I know. Calm down. Once they’re cool, you can make them into sandwiches with jam, peanut butter, caramel, or ice cream. You can’t do that if you don’t wait. Enjoy.
Madeleine Dee (AKA The Seasoned Cynic) is the resident chef of Logan Street Market and the owner of Fond, Fond Originals, and Bold Bird Productions. You can watch her show, Easy Elegance, on YouTube!
Subscribe to her website for recipes, stories, and videos: www.TheSeasonedCynic.com!
P.S. You definitely should check out this benedictine recipe from The Seasoned Cynic.
0 Comments