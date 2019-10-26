Fond of Louisville: Fall Baking

Perfect Pumpkin Muffins

This recipe is festive, easy, reliable, and impossibly delicious. Best of all, there’s very little fat — the moisture comes from unsweetened applesauce — so it’s not as sinful as it seems. This is a recipe you’ll want to hang onto forever.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 small (15 oz.) can pumpkin

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground/grated nutmeg

1 1/2 cups semisweet (dark) chocolate chips, a few pushed aside to sprinkle over the top

Heat your oven to 350 degrees.

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, applesauce, pumpkin, vegetable oil, and vanilla.

2. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk just until combined. Do not over mix.

3. Gently fold in the chocolate chips, then layer paper cups into a muffin tin, scoop the batter into each cup, top with a few chocolate chips, and bake at 350 for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean of batter (it will be chocolatey).

4. Remove the muffins to a cooling rack and allow to rest for a few minutes before enjoying. Fantastic warm or room temperature, especially with a steaming cup of cinnamon tea.

VARIATIONS: If you don’t like chocolate with pumpkin, you can skip the chocolate completely and simply make pumpkin bread. Even better, you could stir in 1 1/2 cups of whatever you like. For example: 1 cup cinnamon chips and 1/2 cup pecans. It’s a fun and easy recipe — enjoy playing with it!