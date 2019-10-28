Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Michelle Posten

Michelle Posten

Age: 41

Diagnosis: invasive ductal breast carcinoma

Being told that you have cancer is a frightening experience, but Michelle Posten says her advice to other cancer patients is to keep their spirits high. “You can do it. Just take one day at a time. Lots of women have been through it. Find women to support you. It is not going to be easy, but life isn’t either. You’ve done other hard things in your life, and you can do this too.”