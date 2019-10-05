Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Michelle Henderson

After six months of chemotherapy, a full bilateral mastectomy, and two additional surgeries, Michelle continues to maintain a positive attitude. “Cancer took my fingernails, my hair, and my identity. But it didn’t take my life so I’ve learned to focus more on things that are more important such as being in the moment and less about what I am wearing or if my hair is perfect.”

