Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Michelle Henderson
Michelle Henderson, 36, isn’t letting cancer derail her happiness, and she wants other cancer patients to know life doesn’t cease after a cancer diagnosis. “It is not the end of the world. It is just a season you are having. It is going to be hard, and it is going to try you, but find your inner warrior. Don’t let it defeat you.” Michelle, who was diagnosed with stage II ER PR Positive HER2-Negative, in January, discovered a lump in her left breast while showering.
After six months of chemotherapy, a full bilateral mastectomy, and two additional surgeries, Michelle continues to maintain a positive attitude. “Cancer took my fingernails, my hair, and my identity. But it didn’t take my life so I’ve learned to focus more on things that are more important such as being in the moment and less about what I am wearing or if my hair is perfect.”
P.S. Her best advice for cancer survivors, and how this woman is changing lives.
0 Comments