Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Melissa Porter

Melissa Porter, 30, was diagnosed with stage II invasive ductal carcinoma in 2018, and says relying on her circle of friends has been comforting. “I had an outpouring of support from people. They were there to help me through it. Some of them brought gifts. Everywhere I went, I had people supporting me.” Although dealing with her hair loss was difficult, Melissa didn’t let self-consciousness interfere with style. “I started making my own hats, and my nana sewed a lot of beanies [for me].”