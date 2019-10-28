Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Leasha Twyman

Leasha Twyman, 30, believes encouragement from others is integral for cancer survivors during and after their treatment. Encouragement is what has sustained her after she was diagnosed with myoepithelial carcinoma in 2018. “The struggle is more emotional than it is physical. I got connected with Gilda’s Club early in my diagnosis, and I made so many good friends through that,” she says. Leasha says she would like to become an advocate for other cancer survivors and wants them to understand the value in relying on each other for support. “My fellow survivors have helped me the most. They empathize whenever you get bad news, and they understand when you have to cancel plans or talk about side effects. Instead of sensing pity, you sense an understanding that doesn’t really come from people who don’t have cancer.”

