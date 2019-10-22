Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Krista Salerno
Diagnosis: Stage 1 Breast Cancer
Krista recalls quite vividly when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was on her birthday, October 12, 2018. She had surgery to remove a mass on her right breast and began chemotherapy treatments. “There’s nothing fun about chemo,” Krista says. She was on Taxol and Herceptin every week for six months. She will be on Herceptin until the end of October. At that time she’ll have a follow-up mammogram.
Krista hopes by that time she will be in remission. “Hopefully, there’s nothing in there,” she says. “That’s your biggest fear.” She has learned that she’s more resilient than she thought she was. “You don’t realize how strong you are until you face this. They say this is a journey, and it is. Expect the unexpected. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
P.S. The best thing you can do for yourself when you have cancer and a way to feel beautiful.
