Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Kayla Harrell

Kayla began weekly chemotherapy treatments of Taxol. After she completed 12 rounds, she was off treatment for a week and then began an AC regiment every other week.

Kayla’s hair began to fall out three weeks after she began her chemotherapy. “I was not going to sit and watch it fall out, so we cut it,” she says, “Then my husband and kids helped me shave it off. I went through a grieving process, but discovered that shaving it was one way I could take control of what cancer was doing to me.”