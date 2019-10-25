Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Kayla Harrell
Kayla Harrell
Age: 27
Diagnosis: Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
On April 23, 2019, Kayla had gone in for her annual check-up at her gynecologist’s office, and after a thorough examination, no abnormalities had been detected. A week later, her life changed. Kayla, 27, was diagnosed with stage III invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer just six months after marrying her husband John.
Kayla began weekly chemotherapy treatments of Taxol. After she completed 12 rounds, she was off treatment for a week and then began an AC regiment every other week.
Kayla’s hair began to fall out three weeks after she began her chemotherapy. “I was not going to sit and watch it fall out, so we cut it,” she says, “Then my husband and kids helped me shave it off. I went through a grieving process, but discovered that shaving it was one way I could take control of what cancer was doing to me.”
Kayla has discovered many things about herself during her cancer journey. “I have more patience for things. Life is more beautiful now. Things used to irritate me more, but now I’m more relaxed,” she says. “I’m someone who has an anxious heart and that can take a toll on you when you look at the big picture of everything you have to do. Now, I just try to focus on things one day at a time.”
