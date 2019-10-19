Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Jackie Jones & Kayla Alvey

Kayla describes her experience as “not feeling real,” and says she could only focus on raising her 1- and 2-year-old sons and supporting her mom. Finding comfort in each other has helped them overcome the rough patches. “We have a respect for each other. We know what it’s like…it is hard to explain what it [cancer] is like to someone who hasn’t gone through it,” Kayla says. They are also committed to living a joyful life — whether they are going to a movie or taking a weekend trip. “If I see something I want, I am going to get it, because you don’t know what is going to happen from one day to the next,” Jackie says.

P.S. Optimism will carry you through, and where cancer survivors can go for help.