Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Jackie Jones & Kayla Alvey
Kayla Alvey
Age: 28
Diagnosis: Stage I breast cancer
Jackie Jones
Age: 47
Diagnosis: Stage I invasive ductal carcinoma
Jackie Jones and her daughter Kayla Alvey couldn’t have imagined that they would be facing cancer together as patients. In October 2018, Jackie was diagnosed with stage I invasive ductal carcinoma. Less than a year later Kayla learned that she had stage I breast cancer after being tested for the BRCA-1 gene. “It was harder for me when I found out about her [cancer], because when it’s your kids, it makes it 10 times harder. But I did feel like I could tell her what to expect. Both of us are a lot stronger than what I thought,” Jackie says.
Jackie is with husband Sean Jones and their daughter Kayla Alvey.
Kayla describes her experience as “not feeling real,” and says she could only focus on raising her 1- and 2-year-old sons and supporting her mom. Finding comfort in each other has helped them overcome the rough patches. “We have a respect for each other. We know what it’s like…it is hard to explain what it [cancer] is like to someone who hasn’t gone through it,” Kayla says. They are also committed to living a joyful life — whether they are going to a movie or taking a weekend trip. “If I see something I want, I am going to get it, because you don’t know what is going to happen from one day to the next,” Jackie says.
