Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Cortney Henry

Feeling anger and sadness is normal for cancer patients, but she says concentrating on those emotions is destructive. To cope with her frustration, Cortney began writing a blog which gave her the freedom to communicate openly about her experience. “My chemo nurse would say, ‘It is OK to have a crappy day and be angry. You are allowed to feel those things, because you were dealt a crappy hand, but fighting is the only way you can survive it. You can’t fight when you are self-loathing.’”