Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Cheryl Moeller

Cheryl Moeller

Age: 51

Diagnosis: Stage 2 Breast Cancer

Discovering you have breast cancer can occur at any time. Cheryl was cleaning her kitchen floor as she readied for her grandson’s first birthday party when she felt a pain on her left side. She thought she’d pulled a muscle while cleaning or during her yoga class the night before. She discovered through self-examination she had a lump on the top of her left breast. She went in to have a biopsy which indicated that the mass was at stage zero, but through further examination, it was discovered she had Stage II breast cancer and that she’d need to have a mastectomy. Not wanting to possibly go through surgery twice, Cheryl opted to have a double mastectomy. She had four lymph nodes removed and she went through twelve rounds of chemotherapy and Herceptin treatments. Her last round of chemotherapy was August 1 and she will continue on Herceptin until next May.