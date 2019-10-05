Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Amy Sager

The first time Amy Sager, 53, performed self-examination, she found a lump on her right breast, but she disregarded it initially. “I couldn’t believe I’d find something immediately like that. It felt like a gland.” She kept feeling it and noticed that it was becoming larger. “I never told anybody, but went to my husband and told him, and he told me to call the doctor.” Amy had a double mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy. “I was lucky. It had been there for a couple of years. Never deny what you feel.”

Then in 2017 Amy began having back pain. “My back was really killing me,” she says. “I remember crossing the street with my dog and trying to hurry, and I wasn’t able to lift my leg because my back hurt so much.” Doctors found three spots on her spine, and she’s undergone chemotherapy and radiation. “I’m at Stage 4, but I feel like a million bucks. I feel pretty optimistic because they’ve come out with some new drugs,” she says.

Amy also had to deal with the difficulty of losing her hair. “When I lost my hair the first time, my daughters were young. They were getting ready to go on vacation, and I was sent in for chemo. I thought, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to come back and all of my hair will be gone.’ It was traumatizing for them to see that. It made me sad for them.”

However, Amy says that she has become more grateful during her cancer journey. “I took so many things for granted, and I have so much gratitude for the people in my life, the things I do, the way I feel right now.”

