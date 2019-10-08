Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Amber Ballinger
Amber Ballinger
Age: 30
Diagnosis: Triple Negative Breast Cancer
In January 2019, Amber had a double mastectomy and underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy, which she completed in June. Two months later, she had reconstructive breast surgery and is undergoing radiation. She is cancer-free.
Losing her hair was difficult for Amber, but she learned how to cope with the loss. “When it started falling out, I was really upset. That was probably the hardest thing,” she says. “But after I cut it off, I felt a huge relief just by having it gone and not worrying about it. I could move on.”
Through this journey, Amber has discovered that she’s much stronger mentally and physically than she thought she could ever be. “I’m a sensitive person and get upset easily, but I only had one day that I cried. I felt like I dealt with it pretty well. Physically, everyone told me that I’d be really sick and I wouldn’t be able to work. There was only one day I was sick and didn’t go to work. I came through it a lot better than I thought.”
P.S. What this woman gained from having cancer and losing your hair doesn’t mean you’re not beautiful.
0 Comments