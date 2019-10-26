Finding Light in Cancer’s Shadow: Alana Auslander-Price

It was during the summer while she was teaching at her high school’s band camp when Alana discovered she had breast cancer. “I was having pain in my left breast during band camp, I thought that maybe it had to do with my menstrual cycle so I let it go for a month to see if it would go away, and it didn’t,” she explains. “So, I started feeling around and I felt a hard spot, so I made an appointment to see my OB/GYN.” Alana and her husband were trying to get pregnant with their second child, and they had just been in to see the doctor a few months earlier, but she hadn’t detected anything wrong with Alana’s breast. This time she did. “I was only 37 and I’d never had a mammogram,” she says.

“I had a mammogram, but it was inconclusive because of the dense breast tissue that most young women have. Thankfully my doctor is very aggressive with her testing and I had an ultrasound, and they found two masses in my left breast and inflammation under the armpit which made them believe there was lymph node involvement. They ordered biopsies and they all came back positive.”

The doctor told Alana that she had to have a mastectomy on that breast due to the two large lumps, and they couldn’t do lumpectomies. She opted to have both breasts removed just to be safe. While the surgery was taking place, the doctors found that the lymph nodes under that arm had grown into a big clump. Twenty-four were removed and 13 were positive for cancer.

“It became medically necessary to do a full body scan, and once they did, they found the cancer had metastasized to my liver and my spin, so I was at Stage 4,” she says.