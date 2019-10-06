Find Peace, Beauty, and History in the Orkney Islands

It was a 2014 National Geographic cover story that planted the seed of travelling to Scotland’s Orkney Islands, but perhaps the longing was something more primitive, tied inexplicably to Wendy Sirchio’s ancestral roots.

What else would make a solo trip to the remote northeastern Scottish isles (notably cold and rainy and filled with old stuff) appealing? Only a Viking’s bloodline could explain her tenacity in traveling alone via an international flight, three trains, two coaches, a ferry, and a rental car to reach a patch of land so far north it practically falls off the map — just to reach some very old stones that jut from the green ground like mythical totems. But after a strike caused the local airport to shut down, Wendy made the trek, with relish (and a side of haggis and spot of Scottish whiskey).

The National Geographic feature that Wendy couldn’t shake detailed the Neolithic history of Scotland’s northmost landmass, presenting photographs of the prolific and profoundly preserved 5,000-year-old burial and ritual sites. Wendy had once believed that Stonehenge was the only place to see such relics until her eyes and heart were opened to the Orkneys. “I said I must go there,” Wendy says while pulling out postcards of each UNESCO World Heritage site from a file folder dedicated to her recent trip. In enthusiastic detail, she explains the features of each site complete with historical, geographical, and engineering facts.

“It is a special place to visit. There are not many other people there, and those that do visit are more interested in the history or the landscape — birdwatching or hiking — rather than the people. Everyone seemed to have a great appreciation for history and place, not just to tick a box on a bucket list. It was the perfect place to travel alone.”

The Orkneys consist of about 25 miles of low-lying landscape peppered with five Bronze-era sites built by Norsemen. Surrounding the bowl-shaped setting are the Lochs of Harray and Stenness, an isthmus that houses nesting gulls and puffins, and an amphitheater of hills. The lush farmland attracted Vikings and northern explorers for thousands of years, and the relics they left behind attract visitors like Wendy who travel the world to see them firsthand. Among them is Maeshowe, the most well-preserved chambered tomb in northwest Europe. The circular mound was constructed well before powered tools and machinery could move giant boulders or excavate the earth. Inside lies a sophisticated labyrinth of stones etched with Viking graffiti and designed to celebrate the winter solstice.