A Fitting Place to Be

Get a complimentary bra fitting at the Fit for the Cure event hosted by the Dillard’s lingerie department at Green Tree Mall, Clarksville on October 24, 10am-8pm. The purpose of the event is not only to support breast cancer research but to “empower women to feel more beautiful by understanding the importance of wearing the right sized bra,” says Cathy Miller; the Lingerie Business Manager and a Certified Fitter at Dillard’s in Clarksville.

For every fitting, Walocal will donate $2 in your name, with no purchase required to benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

P.S. Her advice for cancer survivors.