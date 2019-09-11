Win Two Tickets to the 2019 Women in Business Expo

Join us for a day of empowerment and training hosted by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Community Ventures. This year’s annual event will take place at Hilton Lexington on Friday, October 18, 2019.

One winner will receive two tickets which include admission to the 2019 Women in Business Expo & Conference, conference materials and swag bag, complimentary breakfast and lunch, and a chance to participate in a Business Pitch Contest!