Win Tickets to Great Pumpkin Patch Express
Win four tickets to “The Great Pumpkin Patch Express” at the Kentucky Railway Museum, September 28-29.
Passengers will meet Charlie Brown and Snoopy upon arrival. In addition to a 45-minute train excursion, activities will include a coloring area, mini train rides, temporary tattoos, bounce house, games and much more. Each child may select the perfect pumpkin to take home. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive four tickets to “It’s the Great Pumpkin Patch Express” at the Kentucky Railway Museum in New Haven, Ky. September 28-29. The winner will have their choice of date and time depending on availability.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, September 10 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.