What To Do This Weekend
Prepare your garden for the fall season with help from Bernheim forest. Their plant sale, which will include trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials, is your chance to add some pizzazz to your outdoor space. Do butterflies make your heart flutter? Before you leave, visit their new Butterfly Dome where you will learn about the lives of butterflies and be able to hold them.
The Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Louisville and will host auditions on Saturday morning for local youth. The Moscow Ballet Dance Studio is looking for ballet students ranging from ages 6 to 18 and if your kids, or someone you know, fits this role they won’t want to miss this opportunity. Roles to be filled include party children, small mice, snowflakes, Russian snow maidens and more. Sign up for the free audition here.
There’s a block party happening in the heart of downtown Louisville at Nulu Fest. Enjoy local and regional beer, food, live music, and vendors all while celebrating the special district of Louisville known as East Market.
Place your bets and cheer on horses as they race under the lights of the track this Saturday at Downs After Dark. New this year is the rooftop, with live music, light food, and special rooftop views of the races. Guests are encouraged to wear purple to the event.
