What To Do This Weekend
Starting Friday, Bourbon and Beyond is back and it’s a perfect pairing of incredible music and fantastic culinary experiences. Listen to music from the Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, John Fogerty, and more while sipping on the bourbon of your choice. With the wide selection of both bourbon and food, you’re sure to find something great.
The Zoo has teamed up with the Idlewild Butterfly Farm to bring us Flutter Fest — the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies on Saturday. Bring your kids and learn about the migration of monarch butterflies and how bees and butterflies work together. Select guests can help tag the monarch butterflies before their flight.
Head over to Fourth Street Live to get your comfort food fix at a one-of-a-kind festival on Saturday and Sunday. At the Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival you will be able to sample over 40 varieties of mac n’ cheese, but it’s not the only thing on the menu: a french fry bar and craft beer are nice additions.
Stay active this weekend and try your hand at running a 10k. The Great Pumpkin 10k sponsored by Norton Sports Health is happening on Saturday morning and includes a Fun Run for your kids at the event. Sign up to run, or volunteer.
P.S. With fall right around the corner, here is everything you need to host the perfect cocktail party.
0 Comments