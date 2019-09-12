What To Do This Weekend
Light up your weekend by attending the 50th annual Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown. The three-day event features a nice mix of events for all ages includes arts and crafts booths, a motorcycle rally, car show, 5K, and balloon glow.
The Ambo Dance Theater is entertaining audiences with their choreography — and delving into emotional wellness. Their performance titled There Will Always Be Strings, focuses on relational attachment using contemporary movement, non-traditional lighting, original music, and balloons.
Grab your gear and prepare for the Full Harvest Moon hike at Bernheim Forest. It’s the perfect time to relax and let the beautiful sights and sounds of nature stimulate your senses. Observe the night sky and make interesting discoveries while touring Lake Nevin’s loop.
Do you like pugs and pumpkin spice? You can get plenty of both at the Pugkin Spice and Everything Nice event featuring illustrator Gemma Correll. The event, which will be held at Block Party Handmade Boutique, will include Gemma’s new merchandise and pugs for you to adopt. For a delicious treat, the local coffee shop Safai will be offering samples of their pumpkin spice lattes. Don’t worry, your pet has a chance to receive a treat as well from Bourbon City Barkery.
In the mood for another concert? Drive-By Truckers, an alt-country band, will be performing songs from their eleventh studio album at the Kentucky Center.
