What To Do This Weekend
Now is your chance to join Belmont Senior Living and Walden School and walk to end Alzheimers! This mini walk is happening on Friday at 10 a.m. and will feature ribbons and banners created by the Walden Elementary students. Join children and seniors in collaboration all for one cause to raise awareness.
Treat yourself to a good night this weekend by attending the Taste for Art and History at the Carnegie Center on Friday. Sip on bourbon, listen to live music, participate in their silent auction, and enjoy food from Terri Lynn’s Catering. And the party won’t stop — at least not immediately. Check out their after party for more dancing and entertainment.
If you missed World Fest last weekend, here’s another festival that might peak your interest. The Big Four Arts Festival is eye candy.
If you told yourself that you were done seeing concerts for the year, you’ll take it all back with this one. Make plans to see Judah & the Lion at Paristown Hall and hear hits such as Take It All Back and Only To Be With You. Come enjoy a night of good music with friends or family.
Doctors & Lawyers for Kids is an event benefitting the well-being of children and their families who are financially destitute. This event will feature food from Texas Roadhouse as well as beer from Monnik Beer Co. The event will feature games, inflatables, and a new bicycle rodeo show which will educate kids on bicycle safety.
Get a taste of a little bit of everything at The Rollin’ on The River Food Truck Festival at Schamback Park in Westport, Kentucky. Come hungry, and bring the whole family. This time, none of you will have to agree on what to eat. From BBQ to cookies, there’s something for everyone!
P.S. None of these events sound like the right event for you? How about planning a girls trip?
