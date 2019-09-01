We Love To Push The Envelope With Design, Not Design Cookie-Cutter [Spaces].

Years ago, Gretchen and Jason met and fell in love while attending Bellarmine University, so when this home came on the market from Bellarmine’s former president Dr. Joseph McGowan, they felt it was meant to be. Now, it just might be where they stay, but if not, like most of their collaborative projects, it will forever be documented on social media.

Each step of the acquiring, demolition, and remodeling can be viewed on their YouTube channel “Building a Better South.” In 35 episodes, Gretchen and Jason narrate the construction and intentional design choices meant to preserve the home’s legacy — a summer and weekend retreat, one mile from the river, where original families used to travel from Old Louisville via horse and buggy.

But this is not the story of Edgewood, this is the story of Gretchen Black’s tenacious DIY spirit and eye for design.

Gretchen, 44, didn’t set out to be an influencer, but her Instagram success — she has 42,000 followers — has come from her perseverance and passion. She graduated from Bellarmine with a nursing degree and spent 10 years in the nursing field while raising her three boys. Each weekend, however, she and Jason would dabble in home renovation and design. “I grew up in a creative house, took sewing classes from sweet nuns when I was young, and my liberal arts education allowed me to take plenty of art history classes, but I didn’t go into design because it wasn’t an option for me. My mother told me to go into nursing because it was safe, but like I tell my boys, if you find your passion, you’ll figure out a way to make a living out of it,” Gretchen says.

Gretchen and Jason did just that — turned their weekend hobby into a successful partnership. Jason is now the CEO of Artisan Signature Homes and Gretchen the owner of Greyhouse Design. She also designed the 2019 Designer Welcome Home Tour home and is the brand ambassador for Our House Furniture and the New Cafe appliance line by GE. While each works a different facet of the home industry, they have a shared commitment to creating the modern-classic Southern aesthetic.

“I like to call my style traditional with a modern twist,” Gretchen explains. She is drawn to bold patterns and tends to work with a blush, navy, aqua, and pale gray palette. In her design, you will see bright whites interrupted with mixed wallpapers, tile patterns, and fret work. Geometric and floral patterns adorn shiplap, textiles, and lighting. Above all, incorporating vintage and antique elements is a consistent thread in her design, as is her signature feature: a brass swan.