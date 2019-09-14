She Couldn’t Wait to Marry Her Best Friend

This past May, Stefanie Villajuan and Michael Whitpan, had a small and intimate Friday night ceremony at a family friend’s property with their immediate family members. They had a brunch reception on Sunday morning at the Ice House for 100 guests.

The bride’s favorite memory was exchanging private vows. “The vows read during the actual ceremony were different than what was read in private between the two.” She added her own personal touches as well. Stefanie’s ceremony dress fit her personal style of elegant but boho feel, and was very light and comfortable for their outdoor wedding. She wore custom made earrings from the Philippines and a pearl necklace from the Groom’s family, gifted by the groom’s mother. Her reception dress was very classy and elegant, which fit the style of the Ice House. “The entire look [for the reception] was completely different from the ceremony look. Since the reception was brunch-style, I wanted to go with a more dramatic look for the event,” she says.

It was the groom’s birthday was on the day of the reception so a special birthday cake for the groom – white chocolate, peanut butter flavored – was made by a friend of the bride. The ceremony food was hors d’oeuvre style, which was more feasible for 20 people, and had cake pops and brownies for dessert. The reception was brunch-style, which included Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, along with the bride’s favorite brunch item — donuts.

Her best planning tip is “remember that things may not go as planned and that’s okay. The important thing to remember is that at the end of the day, you still get to marry your best friend.” To save money, they bought used decorations, paperless save the dates, and mass-produced their invitations from a template bought on Etsy.