Meet Way to Go Woman! Katie Fussenegger – “I believe In Candor…”

Katie Fussenegger, 32

Job: Executive Director, ShelbyKY Tourism Commission

Family: Joe Fussenegger, husband; Sophie, daughter; Dominic, son

Katie Fussenegger wants to turn Shelby County into a prime spot for tourism while helping to move the community forward. She manages strategic planning, budgeting, marketing, event promotion, supervision of staff, consultants, and agencies. She also advocates for the tourism industry at the local, state, and federal levels.

Supporting a Community

“For every dollar spent on marketing and advertising, $15 is returned to our area in the form of state and local taxes. That major tax benefit in Shelby County alone saves each household over $618 in local and state taxes.

Working Together

“My biggest goal is to exemplify authentic leadership. I believe in leading by example and showcasing an attitude and interactions that I would expect to receive in return. I believe in candor from my staff and expect them to feel confident in airing their opinions and calling me on things when they do not think something is right.

A United Front

“I think it’s necessary to give back to others. One strategy I implemented in our Commission was a quarterly day to give back in the community. Although this phrase was coined at a national level, we use it within our community as well: On “Voluntourism” days, the entire staff of the Commission (and anyone else looking to help) devotes the work day to a not-for-profit or community organization that needs assistance. The team building aspect is an unintentional benefit, and there truly is something fulfilling about working side by side with a coworker, rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty together.”

P.S. A cozy getaway spot in Kentucky.