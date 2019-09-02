Meet Way to Go Woman! Heather Felton – “A Good Doctor Starts With Love”

Heather Felton, 35

Job: Pediatrician with the University of Louisville; Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the UofL School of Medicine; Medical Director of the UofL Pediatrics – Sam Swope Kosair Charities Centre

Family: Adam Felton, husband; Katherine, Claire, and Caroline, daughters

Heather Felton believes being a good doctor starts with love — and a little goofiness doesn’t hurt. “I love the children and their families. I get to know them and plan my day for their visits. If I know that one of my patients loves Star Wars, then I make sure to wear my R2D2 skirt to work that day.” For Heather, it’s about making patients feel comfortable, while giving them the best care possible. Since joining UofL Pediatrics in 2013, she expanded the level of services at the UofL Pediatrics Kosair Charities clinic in an effort to provide care to more children in the community. “There was only one other doctor working in our clinic when I started as director. We have doubled that now, and we have more than four times the pediatric residents,” she says. The clinic also has a social worker, care coordinator, bilingual services, lactation counseling, and car seat checks.

A Busy Few Years

“Two years after working at the UofL Stonestreet clinic I was asked if I would like to be the medical director of the UofL Kosair Charities clinic. I have really enjoyed this leadership role. I have been able to really grow that clinic in the volume of patients we see and in the services we offer.”

Also, “I was promoted from assistant to associate professor almost two years ago. I also had two babies in those four years.”

Keeping Kids Safe

“I offer the car seat checks at our office, and I participate in community car seat check events. I became a Child Passenger Safety Technician two years ago because motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death in children.”

Next Step

“I always want clinical practice to be a part of what I do, but I would also like to help children on a larger scale. I hope to do this through research and active involvement in the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

