Local Items To Create A Luxe Fall Home
When achieving a luxury look in your home, each item you bring in should be deeply considered and play well with the other items you own. Don’t look at price tags to determine whether an item is “luxurious” or not, look at the elements the item embodies. Scale, sheen, texture, authenticity, and overall color palette need to be considered.
Each piece cannot be a statement piece, an overly textured piece, a grand large scale moment, or all bright and shiny. It’s the small doses of luxury details balanced within the bigger picture that are going to create the look and feel you want.
Aphrodite Mirror, $985, 72” x 40,” Merridian Home Furnishings
With Palladian architectural lines and brass framing, the Aphrodite Mirror is an elegant and grandiose piece that is versatile within any interior setting. The arch is what truly does it for me, it carries my eye around and is soft but substantial. The size alone will captivate, but pairing it with an identical counterpart is sure to wow, as symmetry is almost always a settling sight to see.
While mirrors may lack what wall art may provide, they offer an alternative for filling interior space. Sometimes we may not want the complexities art brings and prefer something easier on the eyes and mind. Not only do mirrors instantly elevate a space by bouncing light around the room, but they remain highly functional as well.
Pillow Grouping, $100+, Scout
Let textures do the talking. Layering your home with textures containing a neutral or monochromatic color palette will add sophistication to your space and ample amounts of coziness when enveloped in blankets and pillows, sipping on cider, and binge watching shows.
Pillows can range vastly in price, and it’s perfectly fine to pair high end with low end to create a look. Throw pillows that have a higher price tag are typically going to last longer and feel better to the touch. They are filled differently, their exterior will have texture or surface interest opposed to a flat patterned cotton, and they will have zippered removable covers for easy washing.
Russell Tripod Table Lamp, $399, Bliss Home
A white shade is crisp and modern, no frill or fuss. The base of the Russell lamp is modern, with vintage undertones in the materials. The sheen of the base paired with the white shade is what brings the luxe factor. This lamp would pair perfectly with an identical lamp, on either side of a long buffet, with large scale artwork in the center. Or, even on matching nightstands next to a high back tufted bed frame. When thinking of lamps, think in pairs, as a pair of lamps is going to have high impact for any interior space.
Sandalwood and Vanilla Soy Candle by Ella B. Candles, available at Bliss Home
A candle, not costly in the slightest (OK, sometimes they are), has the ability to affect all who enter your home. We can get caught up on the sense of sight when focusing on home décor, but other senses matter, too. Allow a candle to set the tone for the season, mood, or occasion in your home. Living in a home with a beautiful scent is a form of self-care and can serve as a retreat within your own interior.
The Maverick Dining Table, $2,495, 30” x 40” x 96,” Merridian Home Furnishings
Unlike the Aphrodite Mirror, this table does not bounce light, nor does it have shiny finishes, yet it remains luxurious in its own right due to the visual weight it carries. This table means business —- a stunning statement piece made from mixed materials and reclaimed top. The most luxurious aspect of this dining table is the vision of family memories surrounding it. Time spent together is always the best luxury.
The urban vibe it brings can easily be paired with shinier things — a sideboard with glam knobs, heirloom serving dishes, and other delicate pieces. Fall dinner parties? Yes, please.
The Loraine Rug, $875, 9x12, Merridian Home Furnishings
The Loraine rug encompasses all of those beautiful warm neutral autumn colors we fall for, year after year. The aged patina of the Loraine rug can transition from décor that falls within the realm of traditional, all the way to a modern home.
Its aged patina provides a sophisticated vibe, and its large size can serve as the anchor point in a space as you layer a coffee table, sofa, and throw blankets, and even warm wood tones. While it’s a busy piece, it remains neutral and versatile, and layering a home is going to give a feeling of abundance and care.
Dianna Serving Bowl, $96, Red Tree Furniture
A serving bowl, while used sparingly, is still a highly functional item and staple in the home, especially if you entertain frequently. Investing in a serving bowl that exudes luxury will elevate even the most casual of gatherings and also serve double duty as home décor when not in use.
The mixed metals in combination with the floral base craftsmanship give this bowl the high-end touch. It can make a basic necessity of needing a dish to serve to feel that much more special.
Sculptural side table, $525 concrete, 2.5 x 2, Scout
Luxury breaks the rules, it defies the norm, items that feel luxurious also feel like gems — hard to find. Give your home something unique, and give guests something to talk about. This concrete side table from Scout has all the artful elements that will elevate your space. It’s curvy body is appealing, and the materials defy the norm. Ditch the average side table, and replace it with an unusual and beautiful alternative.
