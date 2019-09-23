Hadley Creatives: Co-Creating Courage With Louisville’s Artists

What if artists lacked the courage to create? Walls would be less colorful devoid of their paintings, books would be a lot shorter, and dances would be more like stand-arounds. This is why in Louisville, The Community Foundation’s Hadley Creatives actively fosters the courage to create. Local artists such as Brianna Harlan are given the tools they need to pursue their dreams. “I’m on the path I want to be on. It’s pretty life changing,” Brianna says.

Partnering with the New York-based nonprofit Creative Capital, Hadley Creatives is a six-month learning and engagement experience that is making monumental shifts in the lives of artists. Each cycle, 15 innovative and groundbreaking creators are chosen from many applicants. So far, 30 creative cohorts have been active participants in the program. “We are connecting artists with resources and skills to have a thriving practice,” says Program Officer Ramona Lindsey.

Creators of brand new works over multiple disciplines such as visual arts, music, dance, and digital media participate in retreats, workshops, and one-on-one career counseling sessions that help develop a skill base for each artist to move forward. Brianna, a multidisciplinary artist, was one of these active participants gaining insight that she wouldn’t have otherwise gleaned. “I started thinking differently. I soaked it all up. I don’t know if I’d be having the success I’m having if it wasn’t for that,” she says.