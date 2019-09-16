From Homeless to Harvard to Louisville

Despite living on the streets, Liz was able to graduate from high school in only two years. She received a full scholarship and was accepted into Harvard University. Liz became the subject of a Lifetime Television, Emmy-nominated, original film, Homeless to Harvard. Today, she is co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project –– a program aimed at redefining mentoring by using professional mentors to work intensively with at-risk middle school youth.

At the luncheon on Sept. 25, Liz will be addressing homelessness and its connection to drug abuse. “Homelessness has a major impact on our community for a number of reasons, including insufficient finances to maintain the household, medical issues, and as it relates to Liz’s story, substance abuse,” says Misty Cruse, executive director of Women 4 Women.

Women 4 Women is a nonprofit organization engaged in helping women and children in the Louisville community as well as providing grants for other nonprofits in the area who provide resources and assistance for women and children. The theme for this year’s luncheon, Rise Against Homeless Women and Children, was chosen as part of the organization’s focus on health and safety.

“We’re excited to welcome Liz to Louisville,” Misty says. “We chose Liz as our speaker because she offers such a powerful story of overcoming homelessness to achieve her goals.”

Misty hopes guests will recognize that they can have a positive impact on the lives of women facing similar situations. “Women 4 Women not only supports programs that serve these individuals, but we also serve as a resource for women, organizations, and law enforcement to connect these women and children with resources that help them get the services they need.”

Networking begins at 11:30am with the event to follow at noon.

