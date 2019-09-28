Fond of Louisville: Logan Street Market

Bubble Tea & Records

Ever wondered what a record store disco party run by three friends serving bubble tea would be like? Look no further than Boba Fete, the quirky milk and tea bar brought to Logan Street Market by Lexie, Britt, and Jess. This trio jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the market and bring their business idea to life with minimal risk. They wanted to spend time together and honor the memory of Britt’s sister, who passed away at a young age and was deeply loved by Jess.

Why boba? This fascinating drink made with tea, milk, flavoring, and tapioca pearls is different on the West Coast and in Taiwan, where it is traditionally from, so the three friends decided to bring authentic bubble tea to Louisville. Every product they serve will be made from scratch, using as many ingredients as possible from within the market.

What to order: Ask for the Breakfast of Champions, a secret menu item featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, Safai cold brew, and fresh boba with a brown sugar simple syrup.