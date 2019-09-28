Fond of Louisville: Logan Street Market
You are going to want to know about Logan Street Market, Louisville’s new public market. It features over 30 vendors, year-round local produce, a microbrewery, coffee, and all the Kentucky Proud goodness you can handle. I am the owner of the Fond Originals shop and the Resident Chef, offering cooking classes, demos, and special events in the Market Kitchen furnished by GE. My job is to make sure you know all about the businesses inside.
Lexie, Britt, and Jess of Boba Fete
Bubble Tea & Records
Ever wondered what a record store disco party run by three friends serving bubble tea would be like? Look no further than Boba Fete, the quirky milk and tea bar brought to Logan Street Market by Lexie, Britt, and Jess. This trio jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the market and bring their business idea to life with minimal risk. They wanted to spend time together and honor the memory of Britt’s sister, who passed away at a young age and was deeply loved by Jess.
Why boba? This fascinating drink made with tea, milk, flavoring, and tapioca pearls is different on the West Coast and in Taiwan, where it is traditionally from, so the three friends decided to bring authentic bubble tea to Louisville. Every product they serve will be made from scratch, using as many ingredients as possible from within the market.
What to order: Ask for the Breakfast of Champions, a secret menu item featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, Safai cold brew, and fresh boba with a brown sugar simple syrup.
Chanel and Tennel Bryant of Country Meat Co.
All Kinds of Meat
One of the most important relationships a meat eater can have is a personal connection with a butcher who believes in freshness, consistency, and reliability. Knowing this, the owners of The Country Meat Co. are ready to welcome you to their booth at Logan Street Market.
University of Louisville grads Chanel and Tennel Bryant bought their first location, which is inside of Findlay Market, roughly a year ago. Their space at Logan Street Market is the second step in a plan to create a mini-empire of meaty goodness. Stop by for recipe suggestions, specialty cuts, and hand-selected ingredients to pair with your purchases.
What to order: The Country Meat Co. is known for smoked meats, beef, pork, and Amish poultry. When Thanksgiving comes around, don’t forget a fresh turkey.
Jeff and Brooke Brantley of Bramble
Upscale Meat and Three
The classic path to running a restaurant involves starting at the bottom of the totem pole and working your way through each station until you’re the one in charge. Jeff and Brooke Brantley have done it all between the front and the back of the house. They are excited to finally own their first restaurant, a fast casual southern place called Bramble, inside of Logan Street Market!
Described as an upscale “meat and three,” Bramble is warm, inviting, and substantial, just like its owners. Here you can find genuine southern food with Georgia roots and Louisville charm.
What to order: Catfish, fried chicken, Atlanta brisket, deep-fried Italian pickles, and boiled peanuts that will take you right back to roadside stands on warm summer days.
Bapion Ziba of Ziba’s Bistro
Mixing French and West African Flavors
Meet Bapion Ziba, the cheerful face of Ziba’s Bistro, a French-West African fusion restaurant with global influences at Logan Street Market. You may recognize him because he helped Anoosh Shariat open Noosh Nosh!
Born in West Africa and educated in France, Bapion assisted in the openings of multiple restaurants after he attended culinary school. Permanently living in the U.S. since the early 2000s, he is married to a local lawyer and has a beautiful son. His dream is a brick and mortar version of Ziba’s Bistro within 1-2 years, then restaurants in France and West Africa.
What to order: Tigue-digue chicken, basmati rice, caponata, jerk shrimp, eggplant Parmesan, and crèpes. Stop in for new specials each week!
