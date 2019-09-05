Don’t Miss These Events in September

Million Dollar Quartet

Derby Dinner Playhouse

This Tony Award Winning musical is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that December night to life with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, including: Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, Walk the Line, Sixteen Tons, Who Do You Love?, Great Balls of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, and Hound Dog.

WHEN: Through September 29, various performances

WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana



TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)



CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or get tickets here.