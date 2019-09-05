Don’t Miss These Events in September
Derby Dinner Playhouse
This Tony Award Winning musical is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that December night to life with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, including: Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, Walk the Line, Sixteen Tons, Who Do You Love?, Great Balls of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, and Hound Dog.
WHEN: Through September 29, various performances
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana
TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or get tickets here.
Kentucky Exposition Center
The World’s Largest Bourbon Festival, Bourbon & Beyond expands from two to three days full of music, culinary events, and unmatched experiences from the region’s best distilleries. Music performers include a mix of rock, roots, bluegrass, and folk acts headlined by Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters (returning after originally being scheduled to appear in 2018), the Zac Brown Band, John Fogerty, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and ZZ Top (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019). Additional acts include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trey Anastasio Band, Leon Bridges, The Flaming Lips, Alison Krauss, Grace Potter, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. In total, more than 45 artists will play on three stages, including the side-by-side Oak and Barrel main stages and a bluegrass stage that will be curated by the genre’s leading authority, The Bluegrass Situation.
Held during Bourbon Heritage Month, Bourbon & Beyond also celebrates the craftsmanship behind award-winning spirits, master distillers, and world-class chefs. Bourbon author, Amazon Prime host (Bourbon Up), and expert Fred Minnick will curate one-of-a-kind tastings and seminars celebrating Louisville’s world-renowned distilleries, while culinary curators Edward Lee (The Mind of A Chef) and Anthony Lamas (Seviche) team up to arrange special food experiences.
“If you could capture America in a bottle, it would be a bottle of bourbon. It’s a uniquely American creation, like jazz and baseball, and its beating heart is in Louisville,” says Bourbon & Beyond Producer Danny Wimmer.
WHEN: September 20-22
WHERE: Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds
TICKETS: start @ $89.50
CONTACT: Get tickets here.
The Kentucky Center
This definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas, recently revived Off-Broadway to raves, is a quick change marathon in which two actors play all the roles. A sympathetic werewolf, a vampire, and an Egyptian princess brought to life when her tomb is opened make this a comedy that has everything.
“Far and away the funniest two hours on a New York stage… What more meaningful gift could Ludlam bequeath [audiences] than to leave them eternally laughing.” — The New York Times
“Lunatic fun that keeps you in stitches.” — The New York Daily News
“A true vaudeville tour de farce… It’s wonderful.” — Time
“A hearty mixture of thrills, laughter and extravagant showmanship.” — The Village Voice
WHEN: September 27 – October 6, various performances
WHERE: The Kentucky Center’s MeX Theater
TICKETS: $23
CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
*Recommended for ages 13 and up
*For this show there will be fog and a strobe light.
P.S. Here’s another event to add to your Not to Miss list.
