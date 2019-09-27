Cynthia Knapek and Leadership Louisville: Inspiring Louisville to Greater Good

A special kind of synergy is created when individuals band together for the greater good, and Cynthia Knapek, president of Leadership Louisville, understands that it’s this collaborative spirit that brings about great change in a community.

“Leadership Louisville was started with this idea of, ‘How do we elevate the number of people who are interested in contributing their skills and their talents toward advancing the greater good?’” Cynthia says. This is why for 40 years, this nationally-recognized organization has supported the city by motivating up-and-coming leaders whose desire is to contribute and connect within the community.

“Our purpose is to inspire and equip leaders to be better and do better,” Cynthia says. In order to achieve this vision of service, Leadership Louisville has created five civic programs and one skill-based workshop. With its varied courses and experienced instructors, this center is available for anyone with a calling to get out there and help.

Cynthia has been getting out there and helping since becoming Leadership Louisville’s president in 2012. Her certifications in leadership training and organizational development assist her in supporting the center and its newest community leaders. She’s deeply committed to her center’s mission statement, which she further explains: “We’re trying to get a person internally to show up as a better version of themselves so that then they will go out into the community and do better for the greater good.”

Showing up and putting leadership into action takes a courageous spirit, and Cynthia feels courage is a key trait for making a strong leader. “You get in life what you have the courage to ask for, and really amazing leaders ask for really amazing things — and then things happen,” she says. There’s evidence of this courageous work impacting Louisville today. For example, the The Housing Partnership created in the 1990s is still going strong, and several years ago Louisville saw the creation of OneWest, a community development organization committed to elevating West Louisville.

Still, one doesn’t have to be a participant of this program to get out and help. There are many ways to inspire goodness in the community. “There are plenty of opportunities. The only way we will move this forward is if everyone in this community takes an attitude of, ‘What can I do?’” Cynthia says.

Dynamic leadership can begin in one’s own backyard and can start a ripple effect to create a brilliant and bold vision for the Louisville community. “My vision for a better Louisville would be a city where inclusivity is a strength, and economic growth and prosperity is a certainty,” Cynthia says. “I think we need both in order for us to move forward as a community.”

Leadership Louisville and Cynthia Knapek are championing the good in all. “Embracing the attitude of The Greater Good is an easy thing that everyone can do,” Cynthia says. Together, Cynthia and the team at Leadership Louisville is lighting the way for all leaders to help our community shine brighter than ever before.

P.S. OneWest’s big initiative and how you can help.