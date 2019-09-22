Call Your Daughter Home – A Novel

For Mamaw.

This is the dedication inside the covers of Deb Spera’s recently-released novel Call Your Daughter Home, which brought the Louisville native back to her hometown, where she spent many years with her beloved grandmother, who passed away 24 years ago.

Owner of her own television company, One-Two Punch Productions, Deb is known for work on Army Wives, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, and Reaper. She also co-wrote a play, On the Road to Kitty Hawk, produced by Actors Theatre of Louisville.

In June, Deb returned to her hometown to promote her first novel, Call Your Daughter Home. Although completely fiction, the book resonates with the hardship and Southern roots from stories Deb’s grandmother, Edna Alma Erwin, used to tell her growing up. Deb says she knew she wanted to create a book for her, “a book that she could read in love and understand the voices and the rhythms of the deep South.”

Because Deb’s parents had her when they were 16 and 19, Deb’s grandmother took care of her for much of her childhood, giving her baths until she was almost 11 years old. “She would have a cigarette dangling out of her mouth, scrubbing me with nubby cotton washcloths. She used to just talk and tell me stories of her life. I loved listening to her,” Deb says.

The novel is set in a time period in which Deb did not grow up so she relied on her own research and notes to fill in the parts of history that best depict the time period. She even relied on a quote in Stephen King’s book On Writing to keep her motivated when she was unsure where to go with the story.

“He wrote something that I took to heart. ‘Just research what’s in front of you. Research, write. Research, write. Research, write.’ When I found myself at a crossroads and not knowing what to do next, I would do research and then write,” she says. “I used everything that was in front of me knowing that I might have to throw a lot of it out. But that’s how I did it.”

Deb also had the memories with her grandmother for guidance. She says she used details from the stories, like the boll weevil infestation that decimated the cotton crops and the city where the book takes place.Her grandmother grew up in Branchville, South Carolina, and Deb knew the place well from her visits to her great-grandmother.

“I just followed my notes. I just loved learning. Things like how to get rid of worms. I found these folklore recipes to help you with those kinds of things,” she says. “I even remember my grandmother using those old recipes for earaches, and wounds, and things like that.”