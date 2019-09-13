California is a Big State!

Fourth Stop: Monterey

Monterey is home to top-notch dining and a world-class aquarium (and the setting of Big Little Lies, which I started watching on the flight over). We stopped for a quick fresh-catch fish taco and beer once we hit Monterey, but had to keep moving. The sun was about to set, and we wanted to make sure we saw the coastal drive from Monterey to Carmel. The Pacific Coast Highway is mesmerizing with its iconic views of the crashing sea below. Don’t expect to drive over 25 miles per hour on this cliff-side road, though; the zig-zagging, narrow highway demands your undivided attention (kinda difficult when just over the cliff is one of the most breathtaking landscapes you’ve ever seen).

Carmel by the Sea is a posh seaside town known for its fairytale houses, boutiques, art galleries, museums, and restaurants. Our motley crew, road weary and dirty from the previous night’s campground, hid our black feet under the cast iron table of Treehouse Cafe restaurant where we ate a fabulous meal al fresco and sipped some California Chardonnay. After dinner, we reluctantly headed south to Big Sur where we set up camp for the night.

Fifth Stop: Los Angeles

The next morning, we leisurely broke down camp, meditated along the river, just a stone’s throw from our tent, and headed from Big Sur down the Pacific Coast Highway to Los Angeles. The views were incredible. In hindsight, we should have camped two nights in Big Sur and spent more time in Monterey and Carmel. However, we were still able to witness the pristine coastline, kept impeccable and undisturbed by the state of California. You can see the natural mating grounds of elephant seals and might even witness a whale break the surface of the churning sea below. The beaches are mostly private or preserved along the coast, but you are able to witness the beauty from above — the way nature intended it to be. I kept wondering what the coastline of Florida would look like without resorts and high-rise hotels. This drive was the highlight of the trip for me (that and hiking through the Sierras in Tahoe).

We arrived that evening in Los Angeles with its sprawl and congestion — a shock from the slow meandering of the day’s road trip. I had reserved an Airbnb ($120/night) in the Glassell neighborhood (a quiet, primarily Latino, residential neighborhood) to avoid the chaos of downtown LA. The house became an oasis from the traffic. If you’ve never driven in LA, be prepared for an hour-plus drive anywhere you go. Twenty miles equals an hour drive; five miles, for some reason, does too. As a family, we checked out the tourist trap of the Sunset Strip and Hollywood. The Walk of Fame with its iconic stars is not what you see in the movies — it smells of urine and is peppered with hustlers hawking “Hollywood Tours,” street performers, and many drug-addicted youth. My son, who would like to have his name on a billboard, got a quick dose of Hollywood reality. In sharp contrast, the Hollywood Hills and neighboring Silverlake neighborhoods offer beautiful homes and hipster galleries, respectively. The dichotomy of extreme wealth and poverty is evident throughout the city.

After attempting to make it to the Griffith Observatory three times and failing hard due to traffic, a concert, and terrible GPS directions, we resigned, on day two, to having a beach day instead. After the previous day’s experience on the Walk of Fame, we wanted to avoid the other tourist trap, Venice Beach, at all costs. Our Airbnb host, Mika, suggested Manhattan Beach, a lovely southern California-style beach town where, she said, the locals hang out. The sand and waves were beautiful and the boardwalk offered all your sweet and savory needs. Parking, shockingly, was ample and affordable — not the norm in LA.

Next Stop: Home

On the third day in LA and our last day in California, I came to the realization that I loved Louisville and was ready to return — what I find to be the perfect end to an epic vacation. Travel can be the perfect reset to the monotony of life. Beyond broadening one’s world view, interesting travel helps create perspective, empathy, and gratitude for the things we never noticed we had. Since our return, I’ve cooked every meal at home and am actually content with the size of my house. Houses, for the most part are a lot smaller and a lot more expensive in California, and everyone seems to do just fine.

Sometimes fun is hard. This trip was the opposite of relaxing and ended up costing more than 10 days in Scotland after a car rental, camping, eating out, and accommodations for seven of the nights (in Tahoe and Los Angeles). Nonetheless, fun was had in copious quantities in the giant, sunny state of California. If you are looking for an epic road trip your family will be talking about for years (especially if they are teenagers), I think California is where it’s at.

P.S. How to travel internationally – and solo.