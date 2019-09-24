Before You Embark on Updating: Figure Out What You Don’t Like About Your Home

“Think about how you want to live in the spaces in your home,” Joan says. “It’s important that you evaluate that aspect upfront. Think about what you love about your home and what you don’t love. From that viewpoint, you can narrow the scope of what would make you feel better in that space.

“It’s about health and welfare,” she says, “how you feel in that space. That’s what we are all after, a retreat after a day out in the wild. Our home is our cave.”

Joan’s clients, Bob and Carolyn Atkins, took her advice on a remodeling project. Bob and Carolyn had downsized from a 4,800-square-foot home in Anchorage to a 2,600-square-foot, one-story house in White Blossom. They were empty nesters, their triplet daughters had moved on.

“We weren’t using the basement or two-thirds of the second floor,” says Bob, a senior medical director at Aetna Medicaid. “It just didn’t make any sense.”

They loved their new home. “It had a lot of what we were looking for,” Carolyn says. “It had a lovely dedicated office, cathedral ceilings, lots of light and windows. The location was very convenient, and it was all on one floor, which was hard to find.”

But they knew they wanted to redo the kitchen. “It was very dark, with black granite countertops, and dark cherry cabinets,” Bob says. “It was hard to use the cabinets because they had a center piece of wood so you couldn’t get large things into them. There wasn’t enough counter space or storage. We were storing kitchen things in the garage and the basement.”

The layout didn’t work. “It was hard for both of us to cook together in the kitchen,” Bob says. “I wanted it to be light and open and a pleasure to be there.”

Last July, about six years after they’d moved to White Blossom, they called Joan and started working on plans. In January, the nearly 20-year-old kitchen was demolished. “We gutted it back to the walls and removed a closet and a pantry for more square footage,” Bob says.

“The kitchen now is much lighter, with white countertops and white cabinets,” Carolyn says. “There is all new lighting in the ceiling and under the cabinets. It’s a whole new look. We have a chandelier, new table, new chairs, new wood flooring.”

Joan helped the couple think through all the details, like whether to choose marble or quartz countertops (they chose quartz). Carolyn says, “Her expertise and experience were great. She had a lot of ideas, things we weren’t able to visualize.”

“If you are going to put in this much time, emotional energy, and money, it doesn’t make sense to learn from your mistakes,” Bob says. “It made more sense to have someone who knew all the trade offs. We don’t have any second thoughts about any of it.”

“Joan knows so many different people — who would be a good contractor, what person to talk to about cabinets, where to get appliances,” Carolyn says. “We didn’t have to figure out where to find this and that. It made it easier for us. She would meet us at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery to look at different appliances and hardware. She was right there handholding through the entire process.”